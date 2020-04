Mick Zabka, a recent retiree from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with 48 years of Nebraska law enforcement experience, recently became Police Chief for the City of Newman Grove.This is a full time position.Mick and his wife, the former Karen London, were married May 17, 2019. They recently moved from Cedar Rapids to Newman Grove.He has three daughters, Angie Gilbert of Humphrey, Cori Zoubek of Albion and Kendra Roberts of St. Edward.