Albion’s Andrew Devine named Nebraska Outstanding Clerk

Albion City Administrator Andrew Devine had a surprise awaiting at the Albion City Council meeting Tuesday night, April 14.Mayor Jim Jarecki announced that Devine had been named the 2020 Nebraska Outstanding Clerk of the Year for Second Class cities by the Nebraska Municipal Clerk’s Association (NMCA).Devine has been Albion’s City Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer since August of 2007. He said he has focused on two main priorities during that time:• Improving service delivery through operational efficiency, communication, and department level fiscal planning; and• Financial planning for operation and maintenance of existing city assets and future capital improvement projects.The NMCA usually presents Outstanding Clerk Awards at their annual Clerk School Conference Awards Banquet. However, this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devine received the award for cities of 800 to 5,000 population. There are 117 such cities in Nebraska.Surprised by the award, Devine credited the support of others, including his family and city staff, citing that “no one does these kinds of jobs alone. There are many other names that belong next to mine (on the award plaque).”Nominated by Nebraska Mayors in each population class, the Outstanding Clerk qualifications are reviewed by a committee of past award recipients. Selection criteria includes education, professional service achievements, certifications, community service and office innovations.Devine has played a role in several major city capital improvement projects, including a new swimming pool, new waste water treatment plant, two new water wells and paving projects.