‘75 Albion Cards miss first playoffs, win Central 10 Conference title

by Joe Flanagan

Was the 1975 Central 10 Conference championship game “the best” in Albion football history?

I wouldn’t necessarily say best, but how do you really describe best?

Was it the most important? No, certainly not. The most exciting? Not necessarily. I do believe it would rank somewhere among the most dominant performances by a Cardinal team in a game with high stakes.

For that reason, I think it fits somewhere among The Most Memorable Games in Albion football history. Really, the reason I begin with this game in a look back at those memorable contests is that I’m simply more familiar with the game than others.

I was fortunate enough to play in it.

With the game contested 44 years ago, I should provide the setting for that Central 10 championship clash between Albion and York.

The 1975 season marked the beginning of the Nebraska high school football playoffs and, as with most beginnings, the format had its initial shortcomings.

The original playoff fields consisted of just four teams per class from the entire state. Such a limited field obviously omitted some very good football teams. In Class B, qualifiers were season-long #1 rated Lincoln Pius X, Kimball from out west, northeast Nebraska’s Hartington Cedar Catholic and, despite its proximity to Lincoln, Waverly. Don’t ask me how or where any type of district boundary lines were drawn(?). Pius X dominated the playoffs, blanking Cedar Catholic 35-0 and Waverly (a 14-7 first-round winner over Kimball) 27-0 to claim the first Class B state football championship contested by playoff.

Albion and York each finished their regular seasons 8-1. York had defeated two Class A teams and suffered its only loss when Pius X rallied for a dramatic two-point victory. Albion lost a 14-0 decision to #3 Scotus in week three, with starting quarterback Merlin Lee sidelined by injury.

The Dukes were edged in the first NSAA point configurations by Pius X and Waverly, while the Cardinals finished narrowly behind undefeated Cedar Catholic, which played a predominately Class C schedule but was not penalized by the initial qualifying system.

Conference championship games around the state would end with the advent of the state playoffs, but since the 1975 division winners were both available, the Central 10 decided to hold its annual title clash. In an alternating format, it was the West Division’s turn to host the game.

York rolled into Albion with a powerful squad, led by future University of Nebraska linebacker Kim Baker. Tackle Brian Hedrick and halfback Jay Elkins were also future participants in the Husker football program, and sophomore guard Daryl Meyer would be a three-time Nebraska state wrestling champion and place third as a Husker heavyweight in the 1981 Big 8 Conference mat championships.

The way York actually rolled into Albion was memorable, as well. When almost all high school teams still traveled by school bus, the Dukes arrived in a shiny Greyhound, replete with a banner across its side reading, “Where the hell is Albion, York is #1.”

While #2 ranked York was likely considered a solid favorite, Albion fielded a senior-heavy squad with its own standouts. Halfback Marion McCuiston and noseguard Joe Flanagan would later be the offensive and defensive captains of the Lincoln Journal-Star Class B All-State team, while five Cardinals received either Central 10 All-Conference honors (Dennis Michael, Jerry Carder, Pete Borer, McCuiston and Flanagan) or All-West Division (Randy Spiegel, Bob Redler, Merlin Lee) the week after the championship game.

East vs. West. Big town vs. small town. Omaha World-Herald favorite vs. underdog. The game began with the teams trading blows.

Albion marched 70 yards in 13 plays on its initial possession, McCuiston bulling into the end zone from three yards out with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter. York answered quickly, as quarterback Dave James connected on a 52-yard pass play to the Albion three-yard line and Baker hit paydirt with :22 left in the period.

Beginning in the second quarter, however, an opportunistic and dominant Cardinal defense, which allowed just 65 points in 10 games, took control of the contest.

McCuiston tossed a 14-yard halfback pass to split end Dennis Lough to put Albion ahead 14-7 and Borer recovered a York fumble on the ensuing possession. A Lee to Mike Schrad pass completion set up Mike Waid’s seven-yard touchdown bolt and the Cardinals led 20-7 following the missed PAT.

The defensive recipe would continue to cook for Albion the rest of the contest. The Cards recovered another York fumble, missed a 36-yard field goal, then took possession with an interception by Spiegel. Albion unveiled an “Oregon Spread” offensive look and had big gains inside the York 20-yard line on consecutive plays that were unfortunately nullified by illegal procedure penalties, leaving the score 20-7 at intermission.

Albion recovered yet another fumble early in the second half and, this time, cashed in on Waid’s one-yard touchdown plunge. McCuiston scored a two-point conversion for a 28-7 advantage. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Schrad picked off a James pass attempt and, three plays later, Lee dashed 15 yards to paydirt. Albion led 34-7.

Following an exchange of punts, Flanagan recovered a fumble and Lee scored from a yard out following a long run by McCuiston.

Final: Albion 40, York 7.

The 1975 Central 10 Conference champion had been decided. Decisively. And York left town with a pretty good idea where Albion was.

The Albion defense held York to 39 yards rushing, 59 passing yards (52 in one play) and forced a staggering eight turnovers. The Cardinals outgained the Dukes 326-98 overall, rushing for 269 yards.

McCuiston rushed for 106 yards to go over the 1,000 yard mark (1,052). Waid added 61 and two touchdowns, Lee 57 and two scores. Defensively, Spiegel made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass, Borer and Flanagan each had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Michael made nine tackles, and Schrad intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

The season and championship game win were big milestones for Albion Coach Ron Laux, whose first two Cardinal teams had struggled to records of 2-7 and 3-6 while transitioning to the new staff. Laux would go on to have one of the best coaching careers in Albion history and later lead Lexington to three state championship games.

Inexplicably, the World-Herald rated York #3 in its final Top 10, with Albion at #6. The Journal-Star had the Cardinals a more equitable (although still questionably low) #4 behind three of the state playoff qualifiers.

“I’m real proud of the boys’ effort,” Laux told the Albion News after the game. “They really deserved to win this one.”

Simply said. Simply correct.

One of the most dominant performances in a “big game” setting in Albion football history.

(Members of the 1975 Central 10 Conference championship team:

Seniors – Merlin Lee, Joe Zoucha, Mike Waid, Mike Schrad, Mark Sherburne, Marion McCuiston, Pete Borer, Joe Flanagan, Howard Maricle, Dave Skillstad, Dennis Michael, Bruce Nissen, Bob Redler, Tim Porter, Bob McCorkle, John Fritton, Jerry Carder, Dennis Lough, Randy Spiegel.

Juniors – Dave Renning, Dave Austin, Kevin Kunzman, Steve Wallick, Kevin Darling, Scott Johnson.

Sophomores – Steve Kunzman, Wally Nelson, Jim McCorkle, Mike Landauer, Dennis Streeter, Paul Atwood, Steve Niewohner, Randy Porter, Dick Pinagel, Jody Riley.

Managers – Kevin ‘Tiny’ Nelson, Steve Fox, Tim Fitchner.)