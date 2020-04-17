Nance County has first COVID-19 case

East Central District Health Department announced Friday, April 17, that an individual in Nance County has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, marking that county’s first case.

Boone County still had no active cases of COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon.

Today’s state case total Friday afternoon was 1,066. Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 24.

Counties surrounding Boone with active COVID-19 cases as of April 17 were Madison (7), Platte (6) and Antelope (1).