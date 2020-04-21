‘Green Turf’ gains room to grow

Green Turf, LLC has expanded to a new location at 2558 Salebarn Road in Albion, the former location of Applied Connective Technologies.Mike Webster, owner of Green Turf for the past seven years, said he purchased this facility and moved the business there from his home in January 2020 to accommodate business growth.“We have added services and diversified,” said Mike. “We have more equipment and investment, and this expansion signals that we are a long-term permanent business.”Webster purchased Green Turf from Ed Liss in 2013. Andrew Tunink, a Norfolk native, became Green Turf’s first employee in June 2013.It began exclusively as a lawn irrigation company, but Mike added ag soil sampling in 2015 to extend the working season. That segment of the business has grown substantially over the past five years.In 2018, the company added landscaping to its services and also began seeding lawns. Brant Peters, a native of Pender with a bachelors degree in horticulture and landscape design, joined the business in 2018.Last year, the company began offering hydroseeding of lawns.