Newman Grove School Board sets 20-21 calendar

Newman Grove Board of Education adopted the 2020-21 school master calendar and approved staff contracts for the coming year during their monthly meeting Thursday night, April 16.

Teacher in-service will be Friday and Monday, Aug. 7 and 10, with the first day of classes for students on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

A teacher resignation was accepted from Jared Wiemer, 7-12 English and language arts teacher.

A new teacher contract for 7-12 English and language arts was approved with Kathy Busch, who is coming to Newman Grove from Columbus Middle School.

