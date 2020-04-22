Petersburg businesses are working to survive a challenging time during the present COVID-19 pandemic.
Area residents can help those businesses with their patronage.
Petersburg Community Club and Great Plains State Bank are promoting local businesses in this week’s Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
See page 6 for a list of businesses, contact information and notes of operation. Highlighted businesses have amended services due to COVID-19.
Petersburg businesses need you!
