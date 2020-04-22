Petersburg to take part in Great American Clean Up

Keep Nebraska Beautiful has invited Petersburg to participate in Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Clean Up, the largest community improvement program of its kind in the nation.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day and KAB is partnering with the Earth Day Network’s Great Global Clean Up. KAB plans to be the largest contributor to the Great Global Clean Up is the United States.

Communities may participate in any number of environmental events and activities. This year’s time frame for the GAC has been extended from March 19 to Sept. 20.

A list of activities and events has been sent to Lincoln. Documentation and photos will be sent to Lincoln to Keep Nebraska Beautiful before the extended due date of Sept.

20, 2020. Any questions or for more information, call Bernie and Harry Cunningham at 402-386-5368