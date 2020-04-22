St. Edward School to accept bids for secured entrance

St. Edward Public School is advertising for bids this week for construction of a new secured entrance area at the main school entrance.

This project will change the west portion of the main hallway to allow visitors to come into the secured area and an office, which will be staffed by school personnel. This area will have a pass-through window where materials can be dropped off or picked up.

The work will include minor select demolition, concrete masonry, miscellaneous steel and capentry, laminated cabinetry, doors and frames, ceilings, electrical, plumbing and HVAC modifications, and fire sprinkler modifications.

RVW Inc. of Columbus is the architect for this project, and bid documents are available from them.

Sealed bids are due by Thursday, May 7, and will be considered by the St. Edward School Board at its May 11 regular meeting.

Superintendent Justin Frederick said the work is to be done during the summer season and ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year.