Championships Highlight Cardinal Football History

Joe Flanagan

When you think about the Most Memorable football games in Cardinal history, there are two that quickly stand out.

The 2001 and 2014 state championship victories, of course.

After all, taking each separately or regarding them in tandem, they meet all the criteria mentioned last week when we began this series. Important? Check. Dominant? Check. Exciting? Check.

I have to believe these would be considered the two most important games in the history of the program. Yes, there have been other undefeated Cardinal teams that could possibly “claim” championship status, but since the beginning of Nebraska’s high school playoff system, ‘01 and ‘14 stand alone. Both key moments in Cardinal history.

The 2014 team was certainly more dominant in Lincoln, and throughout the season for that matter. In fact, the 2014 title game was one of, if not the, most dominant “big game” performance by any Albion/Boone Central team. But, while dominance does have its share of excitement for the team on top, it’s hard to beat the edge-of-your-seat, bite-your-fingernails, sweat-through-your-jacket tension of the 2001 victory.

Also, there’s simply something to be said for being the first – yes, the very first – official champion of a sport in the history of a school.

29 Yards of History

A 28-yard field goal. An interception at the one-yard line.

Those were the plays and numbers that secured Boone Central’s 9-7 victory over Mid-State Conference rival Pierce in the Class C1 state football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nov. 17, 2001.

First ever.

History.

But so much more to the story.

The 2001 team and season might best symbolize unity. The positive effect sport can have when correctly applied.

It was the first year of the merger between Albion and Petersburg schools to form Boone Central. There were, of course, issues to work out and smooth over. Not majorly contentious in this case, but disagreements nonetheless.

If there was one thing you could pin down that helped meld a strong bond and common purpose during that formative school year, it was likely the example and effort of a group of football coaches and players.

At the beginning of the season, in the grandstands, you could see pockets of Petersburg Pirate purple attire mixed in with the traditional Cardinal red. In conjunction with each victory that fall, that purple presence seemed to diminish. By the time the Cardinals were marching through the playoffs and winning the championship, it had all but disappeared.

The football team itself had been united and focused from the start. The perfect example for its fans. Following the victory in Lincoln, Coach Arnie Johnson touched on the subject.

“The win was good for both communities,” Johnson told the Albion News. “It’s a good start to our history.”

Amen.

Boone Central had an experienced team led by an excellent senior class. Adding some outstanding talent from Petersburg and combining members of the schools’ coaching staffs produced a potent product.

“We knew what the Albion kids could do, but Coach Mike Kennedy was a big asset in knowing how the Petersburg kids would fit,” Johnson said later. “The players understood they were in spots they could play. Everybody was treated the same. They worked together well and their hard work paid off.”

Boone Central rolled to seven straight victories by an average score of 33-6 before stumbling in a 16-14 loss to Pierce in Albion. In many aspects, the Cardinals outplayed Pierce in that game, but did not have a sufficient answer for All-State tight end Matt Herian, a future University of Nebraska standout. Herian caught a touchdown pass, intercepted a Cardinal pass on Boone Central’s final possession, and kept the field position game in Pierce’s favor with booming punts.

Boone Central bounced back to edge St. Paul 20-13, then fought it’s way to Lincoln with playoff wins over Chadron (24-0), Valentine (14-7) and Fillmore Central (21-7).

Rematch.

Pierce advanced through the opposite bracket, setting up a Mid-State Conference clash in the C1 title game. There would be one distinct difference in the second meeting, however, as Herian missed the championship game due to an ankle injury sustained in the Bluejays’ semifinal victory over Bishop Neumann.

Fans were anxious for the retest, with attendance in Lincoln announced at 5,417. For those who prefer wide-open offensive fireworks, or picked up a newspaper the following morning to find the score, the contest might have seemed like a yawner. If you love defense, however, this was right up your alley. And a nailbiter throughout if you were donned in blue or red.

Pierce dominated the first half, controlling the ball and taking a 7-0 lead into intermission on fullback Damion Hoffman’s 52-yard touchdown bolt with 4:33 remaining in the second quarter. The Bluejays gained 188 total yards in 35 plays, while Boone Central ran just 12 plays for a paltry 26 yards.

Gulp.

Whether it was strategic changes or just a good old fiery pep talk, whatever Johnson and his staff did at halftime worked.

“Our players never gave up, even though it looked a little gloomy at halftime,” Johnson said. “I think we all understood that even though we were outplayed, we were only seven points down.”

Improved performance by the Cardinals and some self-inflicted wounds by the Bluejays would turn the tables. Pierce stalled several second-half drives with penalties, finishing the contest with seven for 60 yards (BC had two for 10 yards). And, replacing Herian as the Jays’ punter, Pierce QB Travis Test averaged just 15.8 yards on four punts. Boone Central’s usual punter, Adam Flanagan, averaged 34 yards on five boots, turning field position in favor of the Cardinals.

That paid off when BC finally finished a short drive late in the third period. Cole Henn gave the Cardinals a first down at the 12-yard line, and short gains by Henn and Josh Inman moved the ball to the five. Boone Central recovered its own fumble at the three and, on the following play, backup sophomore QB Jason Krohn delivered a late option pitch to senior halfback Roger Tisthammer while falling to the turf. Tisthammer zipped to the corner of the end zone, pulling BC within a point (PAT failed).

“Pierce seemed to be bunching in the middle on defense, so we thought it would change the pace to let Jason come in and run some option. Even though he has only taken about 15 snaps in varsity action, he did a good job,” Johnson told reporters. “When we needed Ben (Thieman) for another play, we put him in. His passing was the best it has been all season.”

Boone Central took advantage of field position after another poor Pierce punt and Inman slipped a 28-yard field goal through the uprights, giving the Cardinals their first lead (9-7) with 7:08 to play.

From there, a BC defense that had been so stellar all season battled, bowed, bent, but never broke.

Pierce missed a 32-yard field goal attempt with 3:42 remaining, and regained possession with 1:54 to play. Another Bluejay field goal went awry, but Boone Central was called for roughing the kicker with 1:05 remaining on the clock. White knuckle time! On first down, Flanagan applied a heavy rush on Test, and Henn made the final interception at the Cardinal one-yard line.

9-7! Cardinal jubilation!

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Johnson told the News after the game.

Indeed.

There are probably few championship teams who have produced fewer yards in their ultimate victory, as Boone Central rushed for just 57 yards and totaled 104, with six first downs. On the other side, Pierce totaled 280 yards, rushing for 249, with 16 first downs. But the Cardinals held Test to only 31 yards on 2-of-8 passing, and had the advantage in the numbers that mattered most – final score.

It was a product of confidence, patience, perseverance, courage … unity.

“It was a great win, it was a team deal,” Johsnon said.

The first football champions in Cardinal history.

‘Nuff said.

2001 Cardinals

Seniors: Casey Bode, Travis Stevenson, Ben Thieman, Eric Schack, James Kunzman, Josh Hamilton, Andy Imus, Cole Henn, Roger Tisthammer, Bryce Camp, Whit Palmer, Scott Reinhart, Santana Smutny, John Krohn, Scott Levander, Bob Strudl, A.J. Flanagan.

Juniors: Bradley Seier, Scott Kunzman, Travis Petsche, Jason Tisthammer, Brad Salber, Josh Inman, Kyle Bygland, Joey Henn, Matt Krings, Brandon Borer, Brad Ternus, Craig Gragert, Lee Daniels, Joel Hinze, Greg Staub, Brandon Struebing, Steve Carlson, Aaron Weeder.

Sophomores: Brent Knust, Mike Werner, Jason Krohn, Brent Bygland, Nathan Landauer, Chris Kayton, Joey Imus, Tom Krohn, Jake Stevenson, Paul Scarlett, Derek Nelson, Brock Michael, Jeff Camp, Juan Soto, Derek Kaup, Dan Preister, Byron Hill, Steve Fisher, Derek Bittner, Dan Leifeld, Travis Landauer, Brett Hansel.

Running Wild, Running Free

Statement.

Sportswriters often use that term when describing a dominant performance by a team.

Statement.

Spoken loud and clear by Boone Central/Newman Grove in the 2014 C1 State football championship game. A 54-14 title statement heard around the state.

The 40-point victory over previously undefeated and #2 ranked Ashland-Greenwood capped a thoroughly dominant season by a thoroughly dominant team. Only one other team in C1 history scored more points in a championship game (Geneva, 57, 1990). Only two had larger margins of victory (Battle Creek, 41, 1986; Aurora, 42, 2018).

So, how do you defeat an unbeaten foe ranked #2 in your class by 40 points?

A transcendent star.

Backed by a team strong at every position.

Offensive and defensive lines. Running backs. Receivers. Linebackers. Secondary.

You would be challenged to find a weakness. Opposing coaches certainly couldn’t. Boone Central/Newman Grove rolled to a 12-0 final record by an average score of 45-14, only once held below 30 points. The single team to really, ahem, “challenge” the Cardinals was bitter Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic, which BC/NG defeated 32-16 in the regular season and 23-7 in the playoff quarterfinal. The Cards’ other playoff wins were over Milford-Dorchester (48-7) and Kearney Catholic (34-7).

If anyone around the state had been napping during the regular season, the 54-14 avalanche in Lincoln surely got their notice.

“This story began about a year ago when we lost to Cozad. The team used a negative and turned it into positive motivation for this year,” Coach Arnie Johnson told reporters after the title win. “This is a win for our program, and many (teams) from past years played a part in the type of team we were this year.

“We were a hard team to handle. I was pleased the players were able to showcase their talent in Lincoln. It was evident we turned some heads. There were a lot of wows from them (reporters) when talking about our team after the game.”

It was certainly another wow performance by record-setting Cardinal QB and future Nebraska Husker Wyatt Mazour – one of the finest displays of football prowess in the history of Nebraska high school championship football.

Mazour amassed nearly 500 all-purpose yards in the contest, and had a hand in six of BC/NG’s eight touchdowns. He rushed for 248 yards, passed for 129 (9-of-13) and added an 83-yard punt return touchdown as an exclamation point.

“He runs left, right, forward and backward at the same speed,” impressed Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson commented later. “He puts pressure on a team all by himself.”

Of course, you don’t produce a 54-14 victory by yourself in the sport of football. This was a team win.

Offense. Defense, Special teams.

Mazour orchestrated an early 13-0 Cardinal lead, following his own 35-yard run with an eight-yard TD pass to Zac Glidden, then tossing a 19-yard touchdown to Travis Kennedy after an Ashland-Greenwood fumble.

The Bluejays answered with a nine-play scoring drive to pull within 13-7. BC/NG’s response? Mazour’s weaving, darting 65-yard touchdown run on first down. The Cardinal wizard added a 35-yard TD bolt and halfback Joe Brugger tallied on a nine-yard scamper to give Boone Central/Newman Grove a 34-7 halftime lead.

Mazour proved human with a fumble and interception to begin the second half, resulting in Ashland-Greenwood’s second touchdown. But, just when Bluejay fans may have seen a glimmer of hope, Mazour slammed the door again, this time using elusiveness and a wall of blockers to race 83 yards for the punt return touchdown.

“He’s pretty electric, isn’t he,” Johnson mused to reporters later.

Linebacker Keaton Henry later swiped a fumble and rumbled 40 yards for a Card touchdown and fullback Colton Pelster completed the rout with an 11-yard TD reception from Mazour.

Statement.

Boone Central/Newman Grove outgained Ashland-Greenwood 435-257, outrushing the Bluejays 306-161. The Cardinals also forced four A-G turnovers.

The championship was the second in Cardinal football history, and the second for Johnson, capping his splendid 27-year Albion/Boone Central coaching career.

“It was a great win for us,” Johnson said. “It was fun, and I’m glad for the kids. Their dream was to do this, and they got it done.”

Statement. Like few others.

2014 Cardinals

Seniors: Justin Lee, Christian Ketteler, Wyatt Mazour, Colton Pelster, Parker Wallin, Noah Weidner, Joe Brugger, Matt Brugger, Zac Glidden, Kyle Mock, Garret Temme, Mark O’Brien, Lane Cornwell, Colt Mangus, Justin Christensen, Brent Janzen, Evan Struebing, Michael Lipker, Travis Kennedy, Robbie Johnson.

Juniors: Damian Backus, Scott Ketteler, Blaine Kennedy, Andy King, Kyle Kramer, Nolan Wondercheck, Joel Meyer, Blake Olnes, Jared Zwiener, Keaton Henry, Steven Arreguin, Tate Zwiebel, Jacob Krings, Calab Steinbach, David Hansen, Isaac Sullivan, Joe O’Brien, Trevor Nissen.

Sophomores: Derek Stuhr, Nathan Gottier, Tanner Schafer, Joe Rozeboom, Ty Groth, Isiah Haddix, Ryan Thiem, Ethan Young, Dalton Wagner, Kyle Stone, Conner Johnson, Branden Roberg, Jacob Potmesil, Johnny Case.

Freshmen: Garrett Cornwell, Dylan Gentrup, Nicholas Pelster, Levi Krueger, Zachery Nissen, Tyler Shriver, Trey Schafer, Caden Ranslem, Matthew Schmitz, Bryton Fowlkes, Michael Murcek, Jessie Sullivan, Logan Kohl, Mack Nelson, Cody Nelson, Todd Berger.