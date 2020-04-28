Governor to ease coronavirus restrictions May 4

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week he will be relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for churches and restaurants in 59 counties effective Monday, May 4.

Boone County is included in the reduced restrictions, as well as Platte, Antelope, Nance, Greeley and Wheeler. Madison County, which has had a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, is not included.

The new orders, which will be in effect until May 31, will allow restaurants in the selected counties to reopen their dining rooms but require them to keep crowds at or below half of their rated occupancy. Dining parties would be limited to six people, and buffets would remain closed. Bars would have to keep their dining areas closed.

Salons and tattoo parlors in those areas will be allowed to reopen as long as they prevent more than 10 people from gathering in one place. The state will also relax restrictions on day care centers in those counties, allowing up to 15 children per room instead of the current 10.

Nebraska is one of the handful of states without a formal stay-at-home order, although many of the restrictions are the same.

The counties where restrictions are being relaxed were chosen based on their locations within the state’s public health districts, which have seen vastly different numbers of cases.

As of 12 noon Monday, April 27, Boone County was one of 36 Nebraska counties that had not yet seen any confirmed coronavirus cases.