Mobile food pantry set Saturday, May 2

Due to the recent events with the Covid-19, coronavirus, the mobile food distribution on Saturday, May 2, will again have some changes in the way the pantry will be distributing food.

The mobile pantry will still start around 9 a.m. and will be located at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion. It will be a drive-through style setting (as shown on the map on the right). Please enter the fairgrounds from the 11th St. and Fairview St. entrance. The first vehicle to arrive should follow the road into the fairgrounds and stop and park directly in front of the cones. All other vehicles entering that are there for the food distribution will follow in line and wait there until they have been asked to do otherwise.

A specific number of vehicles will be sent to the distribution area.

The Food Bank of the Heartland will provide boxes already pre-packaged along with some other produce and food products. Each patron will be required to take what is already packed in each box.

All people are asked to remain in their vehicles unless asked to get out for some reason. All cars in the distribution area are asked to remain parked until all of those vehicles are told to move.

If you are coming to volunteer your time, park in the west parking lot next to the Casey Building. If you are willing and are able to volunteer, please arrive around 8:15 a.m.

However, if any volunteers or patrons have any symptoms of illness, please refrain from coming to the mobile pantry this month, but feel free to ask someone else to pick up for you.

This is a big change as to how things are generally done, but please have patience and cooperation as we do the best we can to still provide this service.

At this time, the Food Bank of the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry will still he held in May. But, we would also like to remind everyone that there is always the possibility that the mobile pantry could be cancelled or postponed due to the current events.

Updates and more information will be published in the newspaper or through the Boone County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Facebook page.