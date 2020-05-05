May 1 was another great night to cruise Albion

Albion had another large turnout for the May Day Cruise Night held Friday evening, May 1, in downtown Albion.

Many spectators viewed the parade of vehicles from the old bike shop lot east of Albion ThrifyWay.

The Cruise Night included many classic and collector vehicles.

Nearly 100 “cruisers” registered for the certificate drawings to be used for purchases at local restaurants and other businesses impacted by directed health measures due to COVID-19.

