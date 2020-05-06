Cruise Night Saturday will honor Newman Grove seniors

Newman Grove community will be honoring its nine graduating seniors with a cruise night this Saturday, May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. through the downtown area.

Graduation ceremonies for Newman Grove High School would have been held May 9, but were canceled due to COVID-19 directed health measures.

Friends, neighbors and relatives are invited to gather in downtown Newman Grove to salute the seniors and cruise around town. Honking, waving, singing, whistling or any other form of communication is encouraged to congratulate the graduates.

Newman Grove’s 2020 graduates are Jayme Bolling, Kristian Cuevas, Mariah Dubas, Madison Friedrich, McKenna Haase, Logan Hodges, Kirsten Milam, Leighann Miller and Abigail Pohlen.

At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, the lights at the football field will be turned on for 20 minutes to honor the Newman Grove graduates.