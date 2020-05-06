St. Edward community honors senior graduates

St. Edward area families, friends and community members turned out to honor the nine St. Edward High School graduates of 2020 with a parade last Saturday evening, May 2.The seniors were honored at the football field, where the scoreboard was lit to honor the 2020 class.They stood at the field fence, with their senior banners, while being cheered and greeted in drive-by fashion.Each senior received a class composite photo, as well as their caps and gowns for the graduation ceremony planned later this summer.