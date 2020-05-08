Donald R. Koskovich

Donald “Don” R. Koskovich, 87, of Grand Island, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Don, son of Adam and Rose (Hovley) Koskovich, was born in Petersburg on Jan. 2, 1933. He grew up in Petersburg and attended St. John’s

Catholic School.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Delores, their children: Tom (Julie) Koskovich of San Angelo, TX, Todd (Darcy)

Koskovich of Papillion and Terry (Brenda) Koskovich of Denver, CO, five grandchildren, a step grandchild, two great grandchildren, a brother and

sister.

He was preceded in death by daughter Tami, his parents Adam and Rose Koskovich, parents-in-law Hubert and Elsie Josten. a brother and sister.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo’s Catholic Church will be announced at a later date. Burial of ashes will be in Elgin at the St.

Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military honors also at a later date.

Complete obituary in the April 29, 2020 Petersburg Press.