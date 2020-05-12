Boone Central plans drive-by salute for retiring staff

A drive-by retirement celebration is planned this Friday, May 15, to honor three long time Boone Central staff members who will be retiring this year.

Those honored will include Ginger Bygland, third grade teacher; Marcia Seier, school nurse, and Gay Sandman, bookeeper.

They will be outside the main elementary doors Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and everyone is invited to drive by on Sixth Street to greet them with signs, waves and honks.