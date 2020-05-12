Area residents lined Petersburg’s Main Street with flags and signs to show Marv Koch’s family how much they cared and appreciated everything Marv has done for the town throughout his life.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass was held Tuesday, May 5 followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Community pays tribute to Marv Koch
