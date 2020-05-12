Lainey Werts receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

P.E.O. STAR Scholarship International Board of Trustees has announced that Lainey Werts, a 2020 graduate of St. Edward High School, has been selected as a recipient of a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.The scholarship was awarded to Lainey based on her academic achievements, leadership abilities and service to both her school and community. Lainey was recommended for this award by the local St. Edward P.E.O. Chapter DV. She is the daughter of Brad and Erica Werts of St. Edward.