Newman Grove salutes seniors at Cruise Night

Many Newman Grove area residents turned out to salute the Newman Grove High School senior class of 2020 with a Cruise Night last Saturday, May 9, through the downtown area.After the Cruise Night, the community gathered at the football field, where the scoreboard was turned on for 20 minutes to honor the grads.Graduation ceremonies for Newman Grove High School would have been held May 9, but were canceled due to COVID-19 directed health measures.The nine Newman Grove 2020 graduates are Jayme Bolling, Kristian Cuevas, Mariah Dubas, Madison Friedrich, McKenna Haase, Logan Hodges, Kirsten Milam, Leighann Miller and Abigail Pohlen.