School Board sets dates for prom, graduation

At its meeting Monday night, May 11, the St. Edward School Board set dates for prom and graduation, dependent on future directed health measures.

Prom will be Friday evening, Aug. 7.

Graduation, either traditional or live streamed, will be Sunday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. It will be in the gym if possible.

The board also tabled all bids on the secured entrance project originally set for this summer.