Incumbents win easily in Boone County primary election

Incumbents won by wide margins in the Boone County primary election on Tuesday, May 12, but there were no local or countywide races on the ballot.

Total voter turnout in the all-mail election was excellent at 63.75 percent, according to the Boone County Clerk’s office.

Republicans outnumbered Democrats at the polls by a four to one margin. There were 1,719 Republican ballots cast, 427 from Democrats, 143 from non-partisan voters and two from Libertarians.

Tom Briese, incumbent District 41 State Senator, ran unopposed for his non-partisan seat and received 2,103 votes in Boone County.

Republican Ballot:

President Donald Trump received 1,553 votes in Boone County, while challenger Bill Weld received 90.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse received 1,212 votes, and challenger Matt Innis had 444.

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith garnered 1,354 votes. His closest challengers were Aaron Kowalsi (88) and Justin Moran (85).

Democratic Ballot:

Presidential challenger Joe Biden received 246 votes in Boone County, followed by write-in candidates (30), Bernie Sanders (29), Tulsi Gabbard (28) and Elizabeth Warren (27).

In the Democratic U.S. Senate race, Chris Janicek was the top vote-getter with 69, while Angie Philips ran second with 52 votes in a field of seven candidates.

Mark Elworth Jr. received 300 votes in Boone County as the lone Democratic challenger for the Third District Congress seat.

Libertarian Ballot:

Receiving two votes each on the Libertarian primary ballot were Gene Sladek for U.S. Senate and Dustin C. Hobbs for Third District Congress.