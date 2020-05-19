Home-Farm-Garden Show postponed to March 2021

Boone County Home, Farm & Garden Show, originally set for March of 2020 and rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been postponed to March 26-27, 2021.

The show planning committee issued the following statement:

“We have done everything we can do, including contacting the governor’s office. We are so close to meeting the guidelines, but as the old saying goes, that only counts in horseshoes.”

All passes and agreements will be honored for next year’s show.