NG City Clerk resigns, mayor plans resignation

Newman Grove City Clerk Jolene Roberg submitted her resignation to the City Council during its meeting Thursday, May 14, and the council is now seeking a replacement.

Roberg resigned effective May 27 to accept a different job. Her last day in the office will be Friday, May 22. She said she is using two personal days on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26 and 27.

The council will hold a special meeting Thursday evening, May 21, at 6 p.m. to possibly consider a replacement in the clerk’s position.

Mayor Mikal Shalikow had also announced plans to resign, but withdrew the resignation because he did not want to resign at a time when the city had no clerk.

“I’ve found that it’s just too much to handle both the duties of superintendent of schools and of mayor,” said Shalikow. This matter will be considered by the council in June.

