Boone Central Schools will be sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, May 27, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Casey building on the fairgrounds.
This blood drive will be in memory of Lisa Groth and her daughter, Brooke, who died in a car accident last October.
Red Cross will be providing “We’re In This Together” T-shirts to donors while supplies last.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks.
Special blood drive set May 27 at fairgrounds
