Special blood drive set May 27 at fairgrounds

Boone Central Schools will be sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, May 27, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Casey building on the fairgrounds.

This blood drive will be in memory of Lisa Groth and her daughter, Brooke, who died in a car accident last October.

Red Cross will be providing “We’re In This Together” T-shirts to donors while supplies last.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks.