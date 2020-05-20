After nearly eight weeks of operating with no access by customers, Werts’ GW was fully opened to customer access last Thursday, May 14.
The door had been locked starting in mid-March in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Customers were placing orders by phone or email, or writing out their order on paper outside the front door.
The store is now fully open with regular business hours.
Doors now open at Werts’ GW
