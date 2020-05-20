Keep veterans’ stories alive

CSM Dean Reicks, a Petersburg native, recaps the World War II record of his uncle and former Petersburg resident Joe Schmitz.Reicks emphasized the importance of keeping these records alive for the future, and using the County Veterans Service Office as a reference for finding records.Do you have a Veteran in your family? Keep their service and sacrifice alive by doing a little research. A great place to start is with your local Veterans Service office. It is easy and does not cost a thing.If you are fortunate enough to have a living Veteran in your family, thank him or her for their service to our country and then take the time to document and videotape their story while they are still here to share it with you.