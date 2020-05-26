Johnson Solutions, new landscape business, has busy summer schedule

Alex Johnson said he did one local landscaping job in Albion, and then his phone started ringing.Within two weeks, he had about 40 projects booked, and that marked the start of a new Albion business, Johnson Solutions.“I started small, but now we have the equipment to take on big projects,” said Alex. “Some of those we can get done in a day.”A 2011 graduate of Boone Central High School and the son of Jay and Carmen Johnson, he attended Southeast Community College in Beatrice, where he earned associate degrees in landscape design, horticulture, turf grass management and agri-business. He also did landscaping work for companies in the Beatrice area before graduating in 2015.Alex then started working for Landscapes Unlimited, Lincoln, and helped build golf courses in many locations across the United States, including Fargo, ND, Arlington, TX, and Norman, OK.Most recently, he spent 2 1/2 years with Nemaha Sports Construction, the same company that built the Boone Central Schools athletic field and track.