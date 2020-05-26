Newman Grove Council meets on clerk hiring, council post

Newman Grove City Council held a special meeting on Thursday evening, May 21, to consider the possible hiring of a city clerk and a vacancy on the city council.

Cris Elznik, who has been serving as city clerk in St. Edward and as a Newman Grove City Council member, resigned her position at St. Edward to apply for the city clerk’s position at Newman Grove.

She also resigned her city council position in Newman Grove in order to be eligible for the clerk’s position.

The council approved the hiring of Cris Elznik as city clerk and accepted her resignation from the council.

Jolene Roberg had held the clerk’s position but resigned to accept a different job.

The City of Newman Grove is now advertising for a city resident to fill the vacancy on the council for Elznik’s term, which ends in December of 2020.

