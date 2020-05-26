Cris Elznik resigned recently as the City of St. Edward administrator/treasurer in order to take the job of city clerk in Newman Grove where she lives.
City of St. Edward is now taking applications for the position of administrator/treasurer by mail or email.
No deadline has been set for applications. The position will be open until filled.
St. Edward seeking administrator, treasurer
