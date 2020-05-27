Health Center breaks ground for outpatient expansion

Boone County Health Center made history on Tuesday, May 26, by breaking ground for its new outpatient clinic expansion.“This new building symbolizes so much more than a physical structure in which we can continue to offer modern health care,” said President and CEO Tanya Sharp. “This project is a testament to the trust patients have placed in Boone County Health Center as a beacon of quality rural health care for more than 70 years.”This long-awaited outpatient clinic expansion will be located just south of the current Boone County Medical Clinic and connected to the existing building, with the main entrance facing south. It is a three-phase project that has been designed to anticipate innovation in how medicine is delivered and support the specific needs of patients in a rural health care setting for many years to come.The 47,335 square feet Outpatient Clinic Expansion will house the Boone County Medical Clinic, Surgery, Specialty Clinic, Cardiac Rehab, and Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy. This addition will have a guaranteed maximum price of $21,172,133.In the current clinic, 16 providers and 32 nurses share just six cramped offices. The new Outpatient Clinic Expansion will give each provider their own office and offer several nursing stations as well. The expansion will also provide 24 patient exam rooms, an increase from just 14 currently, and extra procedure rooms as well.“This is a monumental time in the history of Boone County Health Center. The new facility will incorporate where medicine is now and where it is going in the future,” said Sharp.Due to social distancing, attendance at the groundbreaking was limited to Hospital Board President Don Casper, Hospital Board Vice President Paul Groeteke, President and Chief Executive Officer Tanya Sharp, Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Tony Kusek, County Commissioner Ben Rutten, Leo A Daly Project Manager Jeff Monzu, and Beckenhauer Construction President Joe Beckenhauer.As the final piece of steel is laid in place later this year, a special “topping off” public ceremony will be held to celebrate. Watch the paper for more details on this event.