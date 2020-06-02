Boone Central plans June 28 graduation

Boone Central High School will hold commencement ceremonies honoring the 49 graduates of 2020 on Sunday, June 28, at the school gym.

With efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a social distancing plan will be part of the ceremonies. Space will allow for a group of four family members for each graduate on the floor, separated by six feet from every other group of four. There will also be boxes for up to six additional family members to be seated in the bleachers on the west side of the gym.

Spaces are also alotted for the administration, ushers and staff.

Seniors will have a commencement rehearsal at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. Any graduate who is unable to attend the rehearsal should notify the school.