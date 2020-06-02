Community meets on middle school building

A meeting was held Monday evening, June 1, with around 35 area residents attending to debate what to do about the Boone Central Middle School building in Petersburg.A committee has been looking into the prospect of the village/community owning the middle school campus or a portion of it when the middle school is moved to Albion.Tina Stokes, committee member, stated the last meeting with the public was Feb. 25 and it was decided then that it was best for the village to take ownership of that property. It was decided that it would be best to demolish the three story building.Boone Central Public Schools would be willing to give the building to the town for one dollar, but would assume none of the $96,000 estimated cost of demolition.A lengthy discussion followed.