Connie Rankin marks 50 years at Bank of Newman Grove

Connie Rankin marked her 50th anniversary of employment at the Bank of Newman Grove on Monday, June 1. The bank staff decorated and provided a cake to commemorate the occasion.She joined the bank staff as a teller on June 1, 1970 — which was also a Monday morning.“I remember that day because it was statement day, and the vault door wouldn’t open,” she said. “We had to have (a locksmith) come and open it for us.”Connie has seen many changes in the banking industry and in local banking since starting as “a nervous 18-year-old,” she said.“We’ve had tremendous changes,” said Connie. In 1970, there were no computers and most banking chores were handled manually and with calculators.Today, computers are used in nearly all aspects of banking, and there are many more regulations. Online banking is now common, and automated teller machines (ATMs) are used for many transactions.A major change occurred recently with directed health measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The bank lobby was closed in mid-March and remains closed today, but the business of banking continues.Connie is now the bank’s vice president of operations and compliance officer. She said computers have made a big difference in the speed with which transactions can be processed, “but personal contact with customers is still very important.”