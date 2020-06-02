Council considers possible swimming pool opening

Possible opening of the St. Edward Swimming Pool this summer was considered by the City Council during its meeting Monday, June 1.

Gov. Ricketts has announced guidelines for swimming pools, including groups no larger than 10 individuals, six feet separation between groups and other measures.

Gina Baker asked the council to consider of advertising for pool staff and possibly opening the pool if guidelines can be met.

Mayor Dean Hamling said the city will advertise again for staff and look into possibly opening the pool.