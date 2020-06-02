Petersburg Firemen’s Cruise Night set for June 13

Because of COVID-19 directed health measures, there will be a different format for the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department Cruise Night on Saturday, June 13.Cruising starts on Main Street at 5 p.m. and continues throughout the evening.A free will donation drive by meal will be available at the fire hall from 5 p.m. until it is gone.Those who are interested in a scavenger hunt, register from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ballfield at the big park by Highway 14.A cow pie bingo will also be held. Drive by to get your square.