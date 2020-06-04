Cedar Rapids home a total loss after Wednesday fire

A Cedar Rapids home on Second Street was considered a total loss after a fire Wednesday, June 3, at about 1:45 p.m.Cedar Rapids Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to find the front of the LeRoy and Cleta Pribnow home totally involved in flames, according to Adam Holka, fire chief. The Pribnows were not injured in the blaze, but the home and contents were totaled.The fire was initially controlled in about 30 minutes, but the roof area rekindled early Thursday morning and fire fighters were called back to extinguish it. Belgrade and Primrose Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the scene. Holka estimated about 40 fire fighters assisted at the scene at various times.The State Fire Marshall inspected the home and confirmed that the fire started from a barbecue grill next to the front deck.The Pribnows have found alternative housing in Cedar Rapids, and a fund drive has been started for them at Frey’s Pub & Grub in Cedar Rapids.