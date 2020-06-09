Applied Connective Technologies hosts open house

Many area residents visited the newly remodeled headquarters of Applied Connective Technologies during an open house last Friday, June 6.

Above, Applied Connective employees greet visitors at the front desk.

Applied Connective owner Ed Knott purchased the former Hometown Shopko building in June of 2019 and the building was remodeled. The company moved into the building in November 2019.

Total attendance at the open house was estimated at 175.

The building features an industrial decor and room for expansion of office space and work area as the staff continues to grow. The company currently has 26 employees.