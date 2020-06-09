Courthouse to re-open Friday, June 12

Boone County Courthouse will open to walk-in traffic this Friday, June 12, for the first time since the outer doors were locked on March 23 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.The courthouse will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with social distancing and directed health measures being observed.Until Friday, the outer doors will remain locked. The courthouse is open by appointment, and visitors are asked to call ahead for admission.Commissioners made the decision to open the courthouse at their June 8 regular meeting after reviewing preparations that have been made, along with regulations to be followed after the opening.Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed all of the state’s courthouses to re-open for walk-in traffic by Monday, June 15.