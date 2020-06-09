Nuisance properties are focus for Petersburg Village Board

Petersburg Village Board discussed nuisance properties during its monthly meeting Tuesday night, June 2.

The village Health Board had completed a walk-around of nuisance and vacant properties. Letters had been sent explaining to the owners that the walk was scheduled.

Eight properties were discussed that need repairs and improvements.

The board decided to send letters to all owners, along with the town ordinance and vacant property registration form. It states the village will begin collecting a fee after a specified period. The owners will have six months to devise an improvement plan.