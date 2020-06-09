School Board gets update on middle school project

Boone Central School Board approved contracts and heard a report on planning for the new middle school during its regular meeting Monday night, June 8.Contracts for 2020-21 were approved for Superintendent Nicole Hardwick and the new school nurse, Rachel Majerus.The superintendent reported the building project is in the design stage, and planning meetings are being held often with the design-build team, DLR Group and W. A. Klinger. The board’s facilities committee will meet with the design-build team on June 30 for a progress update.The current schedule calls for the facilities committee to consider project approval on July 14. If that approval is given, the plans could be considered for approval by the full board at its next meeting on July 20.Equipment is now being removed from the elementary playground to be placed in storage until needed at the new location.