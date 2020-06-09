St. Edward resident jailed on drug charge

Nebraska State Patrol investigators executed a search warrant at 501 North Second Street in St. Edward, on Monday, June 1, at 7:30 a.m.

Illegal drug related items were located as a result of the search. Items located included methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the residence, Trudy A. Troncone, 58, was subsequently arrested and transported to the Boone County Jail, where she was remanded to the custody of their staff.