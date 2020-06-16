According to the Albion Public Library Director Staci Wright, the library will reopen on Monday, June 22, 2020. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Other restrictions/changes are posted at the library.
New temporary hours are:
Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library will not be open on Saturday and Sunday.
Albion Library reopening June 22
According to the Albion Public Library Director Staci Wright, the library will reopen on Monday, June 22, 2020. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.