Aquatic Center to open June 20

Albion Family Aquatic Center will be opening on Saturday, June 20, but operations will be different than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.The facility is limited to 25 percent capacity at one time, or 80 patrons, not including staff. Groups no larger than six individuals will be allowed. Entry to the facility will be on a first-come first-serve basis.Before their first entry to the pool all patrons, or their legal guardians, will be required to sign waivers acknowledging the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by use of city recreational facilities, including the Aquatic Center. Season passes will be available. However, they do not guarantee entry if the pool is at capacity.Patrons must follow all DHM requirements, including social distancing between groups. Additional pool attendants will be on staff to support this requirement.The pool will be open daily, weather permitting. Pool operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and 4 to 6 p.m. The half-hour interval closures will be for required cleaning and sanitation every two hours.