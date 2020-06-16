Emma Ketelsen is intern at Boone County Extension

Emma Ketelsen of St. Edward, a 2019 graduate of St. Edward High School, is an intern this summer at the Boone County Extension office.Her first day was Monday, June 15, and that was “moving day” for the office, which is being relocated to the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center on the fairgrounds.She is working three days a week at the Extension office.Emma has completed her freshman year at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where she is majoring in animal science with plans for a career as a veterinarian.One of her primary duties will be to assist with the county 4-H program. She will also help with other Extension services and, of course, will be very busy during the upcoming Boone County Fair, July 11-15.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska 4-H clubs were unable to meet until June 15, so much of the fair preparation was delayed.Emma was very active in 4-H and FFA while growing up. She showed goats and horses, competed in the National Horticulture Judging Contest as a sophomore, and was also a Horse Bowl participant.She was an FFA officer at St. Edward High School and competed in the State FFA Veterinary Science Contest