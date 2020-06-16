Newman Grove family cat appears on AFV

A family cat from Newman Grove, NE, made an appearance on an America’s Funniest Home Videos episode June 7. The ABC program features videos submitted by viewers in competition for prize money.The cat, Scooter, is part of the Kirt and Chris Aase family in Newman Grove. The video featured Scooter dipping his paws in a cup of water, being told “No,” backing off and then doing the same thing again.Scooter’s video was very entertaining, but did not make the finals.