Newman Grove FFA members qualify for nationals

Several members of the Newman Grove FFA Chapter were medalists in recent state competition, and some qualified for nationals.

In the State AgriScience Fair, Brooke Forre and Christyann Andersen won first place in Environmental and qualified for nationals.

Earning second place awards were Halie Nelsen and Emily Schlecht in plant science, and Alee Luna and Aleeya Morris in food science.

Also earning second place awards individually were Abby Pohlen and Elyssa Cuevas, both in environmental.

Preston Sueper earned a third place proficiency award in swine production.

The new Newman Grove FFA officer team has also been announced for 2020-21. They are Chelsa Reardon, president; Elyssa Cuevas, vice president; Mara Ranslem, secretary; Eric Stock, treasurer; Morgann Johnson, reporter, and Blair Korth, sentinel.