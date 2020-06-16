Plan is set for Boone Central graduation

Procedures and seating plan have been set for Boone Central High School’s 2020 commencement on Sunday, June 28, and approved by East Central District Health Department.

The ceremony honoring 49 graduates will be held at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

Each graduate may have up to 10 family guests attend. Four can sit in chairs on the gym floor in a group, and six in a group in the bleachers.

Letters are going out this week with entrance maps and seating chart, along with color-coded tickets for each seating area.