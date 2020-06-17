Boone County Raceway to open season Friday

Boone County Raceway will open its 2020 race season this Friday, June 19, with “Firemen Appreciation Night” starting with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing at 8.

Opening Night will feature IMCA late models, IMCA sport modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks. As part of firemen appreciation night, a free will donation container will be passed around in the grandstands in support of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department, which is on the scene for each race night.

An attendance limit of 499 fans will be observed as part of the COVID-19 health measures. Everyone is encouraged to observe social distancing and other health directives.

Racing season continues on June 26 and July 3. Fireworks are planned after the July 3 races.