Boone County Fair has changes for 2020 schedule

Although the schedule has been changed due to directed health measures this year, the 136th annual Boone County Fair will be held July 11-15, 2020.“The fair board has worked very hard to put together an entertaining program that will meet the state’s directed health measures,” said Dave Noble, fair board president. “We are asking everyone to cooperate with the requirements we need to meet, but we also want everyone to have fun!”Attendance will be limited at the entertainment events to meet social distancing requirements. Events are subject to change according to Directed Health Measures (DHMs).Fair theme this year is: “Farmer’s Tans & Helping Hands.”The country music contest and monster truck show are canceled for this year, but many other events remain on the schedule.An open house is planned for Sunday, July 12, at the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center.